Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 35,461 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock valued at $749,422,907. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.90. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.03.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.