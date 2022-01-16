Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 923.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ORC stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -975.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

