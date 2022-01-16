Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $95.41 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88.

