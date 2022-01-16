ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 226,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $12.11 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.