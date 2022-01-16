Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $46.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $522,815. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

