Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys 9,202 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.