Moore Clark Sells 30,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $28,373.82.

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth $97,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

