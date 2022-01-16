Moore Clark Sells 30,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $28,373.82.
Shares of PED stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
