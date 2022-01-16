General L.P. Standard Purchases 12,591 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $72,901.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard acquired 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard acquired 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

Shares of MDIA opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

