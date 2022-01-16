Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will announce $129.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.68 million and the highest is $130.86 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $522.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $526.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $535.01 million, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

