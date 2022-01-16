Commerce Bank Purchases 86 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

