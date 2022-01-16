Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 271.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.75 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.64. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

