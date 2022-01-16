Commerce Bank Has $507,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

