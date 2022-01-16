Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

TMX opened at $42.73 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

