Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

