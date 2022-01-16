ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $99.55 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.