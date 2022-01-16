Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,728 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of RadNet worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 923,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

