Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,756 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.65% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWM opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

