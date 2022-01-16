Credit Suisse Group Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price to 7,400.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to 7,400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,521.50.
Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
