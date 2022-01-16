Credit Suisse Group Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price to 7,400.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to 7,400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,521.50.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

