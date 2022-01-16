Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.35 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

