Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of ECPG stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,839,700. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $200,000.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
