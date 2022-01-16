Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,839,700. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

