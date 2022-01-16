Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $84,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,536 shares of company stock worth $1,818,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,424,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

