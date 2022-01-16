BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.51

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.51 and last traded at $77.46, with a volume of 4234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

