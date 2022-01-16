AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.67

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 1955614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $551.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of -0.61.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 55.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AMMO during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AMMO by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMMO by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

