Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at KeyCorp

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

KLTR opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $148,647,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $16,430,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

