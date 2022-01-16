Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) dropped 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 32,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,472,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $74,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,239,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

