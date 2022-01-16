NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

NVCR opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

