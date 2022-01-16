Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Up 294.3% in December

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,668,100 shares, an increase of 294.3% from the December 15th total of 676,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.8 days.

IFSPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

IFSPF opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Interfor has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

