Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Down 5%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s stock price was down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 222,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 159,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.