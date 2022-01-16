Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $118.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

