Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. Greif has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 93,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Greif by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.