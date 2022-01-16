DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DTF stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

