KeyCorp Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

