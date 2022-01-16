Barclays Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $411.28.

Deere & Company stock opened at $379.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

