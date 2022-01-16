Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,592 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $36.64 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

