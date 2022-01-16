Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

