Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Utah Medical Products worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.1% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth about $189,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 785.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of UTMD opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.15. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.