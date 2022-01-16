SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SP Plus worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

