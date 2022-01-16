Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $39.39 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $831.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

