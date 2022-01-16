Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Heritage Commerce worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $764.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.71.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.