State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 963 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Copa worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $36,560,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Copa by 42.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 408,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Copa by 241.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 119,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE CPA opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.