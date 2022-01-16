The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

