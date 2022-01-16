State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 211 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Howard Hughes worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,216,000 after buying an additional 173,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,544,000 after buying an additional 193,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,135,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $101.42 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

