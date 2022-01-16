Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at $2,999,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 621,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $107.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

