Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $783,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 245,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

