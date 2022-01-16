Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTPY. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

