John Edward Hayes III Sells 800 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

