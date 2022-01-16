John Edward Hayes III Sells 800 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DKS opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.