Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

MPW stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

