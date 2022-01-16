Advisory Services Network LLC Has $116,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.