Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of ATAC US Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RORO. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 43,291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 103,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RORO opened at $22.00 on Friday. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

