Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

PCG opened at $13.01 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

